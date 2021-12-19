Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

UAA opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

