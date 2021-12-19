Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

