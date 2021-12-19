Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after buying an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.