Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 36.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $393.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.60 and a 200-day moving average of $375.82. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

