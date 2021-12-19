Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

