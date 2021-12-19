Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $158.19 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

