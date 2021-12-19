TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 116,738 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09.

