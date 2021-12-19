TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 323 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

