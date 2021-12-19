TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

