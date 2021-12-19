TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

