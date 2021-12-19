Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MX. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.75.

MX stock opened at C$50.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

