Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.