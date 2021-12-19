Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TUWOY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

