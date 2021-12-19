Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

