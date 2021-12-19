Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

TUWLF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TUWLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

