Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

TUWLF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TUWLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

