Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

