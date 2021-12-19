TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu Sells 8,466 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $32.48 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

