Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 152.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

ZION opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

