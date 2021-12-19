Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.