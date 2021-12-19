Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.