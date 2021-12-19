Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,330 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

RHI opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

