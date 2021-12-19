Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,910 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

