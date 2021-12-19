Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.94.

Shares of TWTR opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,515 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

