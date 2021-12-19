U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

