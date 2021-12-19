U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

