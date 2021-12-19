UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.29) to GBX 5,200 ($68.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.75) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($66.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.65).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,876 ($64.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,681.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,317.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.87). The firm has a market cap of £78.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.80), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($334.02). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.57) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($25,235.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.