United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Up 22.3% in November

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of UFCS opened at $23.59 on Friday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $591.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 4,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

