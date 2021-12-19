United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Up to $207.97

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.97, but opened at $212.90. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $209.92, with a volume of 55,408 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

