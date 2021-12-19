United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $37,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

URI stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

