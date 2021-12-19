uPlexa Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $370,610.68 and approximately $152.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

