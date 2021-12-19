Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 14th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 27.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 105.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $805.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.