USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005599 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.