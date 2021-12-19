V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

