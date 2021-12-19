Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 2,047 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $66,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

