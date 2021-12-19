Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

