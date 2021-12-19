Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of ICE opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

