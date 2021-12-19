Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

