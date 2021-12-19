Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lifted by Motco

Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

