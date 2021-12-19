Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

VB opened at $219.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

