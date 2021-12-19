Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

VOOG stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.03. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

