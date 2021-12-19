Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

VIOG stock opened at $228.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.36 and a twelve month high of $249.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.90.

