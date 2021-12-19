Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.941 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.