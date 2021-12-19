Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $47.65 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

