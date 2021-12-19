Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00.
NASDAQ VRNS opened at $47.65 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
