VAULT (VAULT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.50 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00010695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $2,158.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.92 or 0.08403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00077797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.74 or 0.99966115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002725 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,942 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.