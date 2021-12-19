Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $42.50

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $38.83. Veracyte shares last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 3,292 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.