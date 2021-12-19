Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.20. 5,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 560,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,082.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.