Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

