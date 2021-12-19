Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.04

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 214432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,738.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.