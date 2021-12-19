Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,602.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $8,602.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00319169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.