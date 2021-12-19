ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

